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In the Name of Elvis, Saving the World is NOT What You Think!
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14 views • October 17, 2020
16 October 2020 Call-In
Intro: what sorts of hobbies do you do?
0:10 - A listener plays an Elvis medley for us!
- Heartbreak Hotel
- Are You Lonesome Tonight?
- Blue Suede Shoes
- Don't Be Cruel
- You Ain't Nothin' But a Hound Dog
0:41 - Follow-up question to the Necrophilia show: after listening, I began to consider how this applied to me. I've not observed many functional relationships and thus began to ask myself, how do I train my mind to look for value in relationships? How do I know what to look for when I don't know what that looks like?
1:00 - Can you expand on the concept that you started to get into with the recent call in about negotiating with 2 year olds? What of the argument that small children do not have a sense of self enough to form conceptual ideas required for negotiating.
Specifically, isn't it facetious to start a conversation about choice regarding things that a parent has no intention of compromising on, such as teeth brushing, bathing, eating veggies, etc. And speaking to a small child with no sense of self, is it productive or good to bring in the factor of choice?
Alternatively, is creating a sense of 'this is just the way things are' more productive for small children? As in, the sun rises and we get dressed and eat breakfast. We don't negotiate with the sun rising, nor getting dressed or eating breakfast.
1:19 - Following up regarding our previous conversation, I feel very stuck, not really sure what to do next. I'm experiencing a lot of self doubt. Can you help?
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Intro: what sorts of hobbies do you do?
0:10 - A listener plays an Elvis medley for us!
- Heartbreak Hotel
- Are You Lonesome Tonight?
- Blue Suede Shoes
- Don't Be Cruel
- You Ain't Nothin' But a Hound Dog
0:41 - Follow-up question to the Necrophilia show: after listening, I began to consider how this applied to me. I've not observed many functional relationships and thus began to ask myself, how do I train my mind to look for value in relationships? How do I know what to look for when I don't know what that looks like?
1:00 - Can you expand on the concept that you started to get into with the recent call in about negotiating with 2 year olds? What of the argument that small children do not have a sense of self enough to form conceptual ideas required for negotiating.
Specifically, isn't it facetious to start a conversation about choice regarding things that a parent has no intention of compromising on, such as teeth brushing, bathing, eating veggies, etc. And speaking to a small child with no sense of self, is it productive or good to bring in the factor of choice?
Alternatively, is creating a sense of 'this is just the way things are' more productive for small children? As in, the sun rises and we get dressed and eat breakfast. We don't negotiate with the sun rising, nor getting dressed or eating breakfast.
1:19 - Following up regarding our previous conversation, I feel very stuck, not really sure what to do next. I'm experiencing a lot of self doubt. Can you help?
▶️ Donate Now: www.freedomain.com/donate
▶️ Sign Up For Our Newsletter: www.fdrurl.com/newsletter
Your support is essential to Freedomain, which is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by making a one time donation or signing up for a monthly recurring donation at: www.freedomain.com/donate
▶️ 1. Donate: www.freedomain.com/donate
▶️ 2. Newsletter Sign-Up: www.fdrurl.com/newsletter
▶️ 3. Subscribe to the Freedomain Podcast: www.fdrpodcasts.com
▶️ 4. Follow Freedomain on Alternative Platforms:
Video:
🔴 DLive Livestream: https://dlive.tv/freedomain
🔴 Bitchute: https://bitchute.com/freedomainradio
🔴 LBRY: https://open.lbry.com/@freedomain:b
🔴 Streamanity: https://fdrurl.com/streamanity
🔴 Locals: https://freedomain.locals.com
🔴 Brighteon: https://brighteon.com/channels/freedomain
🔴 DailyMotion: https://dailymotion.com/FreedomainRadio
🔴 Parler: https://parler.com/profile/stefanmolyneux
🔴 Minds: https://minds.com/stefanmolyneux
🔴 Steemit: https://steemit.com/@stefan.molyneux
🔴 Gab: https://gab.ai/stefanmolyneux
🔴 Facebook: https://facebook.com/stefan.molyneux
🔴 Instagram: https://instagram.com/stefanmolyneux
🔴 PocketNet: https://pocketnet.app/freedomain
🔴 MeWe: https://mewe.com/i/freedomain
🔴 Twetch: https://www.fdrurl.com/twetch
🔴 Thinkspot: https://www.fdrurl.com/thinkspot
🔴 Flote: https://flote.app/freedomain
🔴 Pinterest: www.pinterest.com/stefanfreedomain
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