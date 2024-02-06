Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Speaker Johnson: This Further Incentivizes Illegal Immigration
channel image
GalacticStorm
2197 Subscribers
Shop now
33 views
Published 13 hours ago

Speaker Mike Johnson: "What it would do is actually further incentivize illegal immigration... the bill itself would actually do more harm than good and that’s why we have said it’s a non-starter over here in the House."

Keywords
human traffickingborder crisisillegal migrantscartelsopen borderbiden regime

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket