Ep. 10 Part 1 Weapons - Prayer Battle Plans

Knowing what your weapons are and how to use them in your daily life can make all the difference in how you fight the enemy. More importantly, it will determine if you are gaining or losing ground in your spiritual battles. If you don't know what the weapons of your warfare are and how to use them you can't win very many, if at all any, true spiritual battles you face.





In part 1 of this episode I am going to talk about how to build and execute battle plans for those targeted and specific prayers I talked about in episode #9.





