© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A Brief History Of Israel And Iran | Greg Reese
From its violent birth, Israel has been a weapon of Anglo-Zionist imperialism—ethnically cleansing Palestinians with biological warfare (poisoned wells), backing apartheid South Africa for uranium, and fueling genocides in Rwanda, Myanmar, and beyond. Meanwhile, British elites carved up Persia (now Iran) like a corporate fiefdom—stealing oil, installing puppet Shahs, and crushing nationalist leaders like Mossadegh in CIA-backed coups. But Iran broke free. After the Shah’s Zionist ties and Western oil looting sparked revolution, the Ayatollahs ended the West’s stranglehold—earning eternal demonization. Now, with Reza Pahlavi (a Crown-backed Zionist stooge) being groomed for “regime change,” the same forces that birthed Israel aim to finish the job: subjugating Iran, securing oil, and expanding their anti-White globalist empire. Watch as history repeats—before it’s erased.