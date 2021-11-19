"Capitol Punishment" Documentary: J6 was an orchestrated OPERATION

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CAPITOL PUNISHMENT Producer and Conservative Actor Nick Searcy Reveals Stunning Inside Story About What REALLY Happened On Jan 6th: “It was amazing how much of it was an operation”
Every freedom-loving American who cares about the truth about what REALLY happened on January 6 - regardless of party lines - needs to order and watch this movie.
https://capitolpunishmentthemovie.com/