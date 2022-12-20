Antminer S19 PRO Hash Board | Antminer Repair Parts

If a hash board of the ASIC Antminer S19 PRO fails, the hash rate of the miner will decrease, or even become zero. You can replace the damaged hash board by purchasing a high-quality S19 PRO hash board, which will provide the same performance, thereby reducing costs and losses.All S19 PRO hash boards will undergo rigorous testing and cleaning before shipment to ensure the normal operation of the hashrate boards received by customers. Please feel free to consult our account manager for details.

