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UK Column News - 20th November 2020 (MIRRORED)
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UK Column News - 20th November 2020 (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from You Tube channel UK Column at:-
https://youtu.be/NGizkol1njo

Mike Robinson and Patrick Henningsen with today's UK Column News.

To take part in live chat please join us here: https://www.ukcolumn.org/community/live

00:22 - Vaccine Disinformation

Sources:
*********

New Scientist: - https://web.archive.org/web/20201119195134/https://www.newscientist.com/issue/3309/

Neil Basu Statement: -
https://web.archive.org/web/20201119141734/https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8965963/Covid-anti-vaxxers-face-action-spreading-false-information-counter-terror-officer-says.html

Act Early: - https://actearly.uk/

Tim Hayward Tweet: -
https://twitter.com/Tim_Hayward_/status/1329343321504931841





06:52 - State Censorship Masquerading As NGO's


Sources
********

SumofUs Petition: - https://archive.is/k4nsO

SumofUs: - https://www.sumofus.org/




08:47 - BBC Propaganda Preparing For Ambassador Obama's Ministry of Truth under


Sources:
********

BBC Video Clip: - https://twitter.com/BBCArtsPR/status/1329137792836915200





14:04 - Fact Check The Fact Checkers

Sources:
********

Twitter Trend 001: - https://twitter.com/BBCArtsPR/status/1329137792836915200

Twitter Trend 002: - https://twitter.com/i/events/1326185303569129479

CNN Report: -

Daniel Dale Tweet: -
https://twitter.com/ddale8/status/1326000431546458113




17:36 - Censored Scientific Evidence

Sources:
*********

21stCenturyWire Survey: -
https://twitter.com/21WIRE/status/1329430494946222083

Unlocked UK Dr Mike Yeadon Video: -
https://www.bitchute.com/video/J0JWur5LNePt/
(and https://bit.ly/3KUJ0ZG)

Unlocked UK Statement: - https://twitter.com/MartinDaubney/status/1329720735523287040

Labour Party Pro Censorship Statement: - https://archive.is/GFAIO

Sky News Article: -
https://web.archive.org/web/20201120032339/https://news.sky.com/story/right-said-fred-were-not-covid-deniers-but-living-like-hermits-is-killing-the-country-12136769





27:57 - What Is The Defence Budget Being Spent On?

Sources:
*********

David Ellis Report: -
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2Ww4_nWkWLA





29:11 - Blanket MSM and Political Silence On Potential U.S. Election Fraud

Sources:
*********

GrateGameIndia Article: -
https://greatgameindia.com/us-military-raided-scytl-germany/

Scytl Denial Statement: -
https://archive.st/archive/2020/11/www.scytl.com/kz00/www.scytl.com/en/fact-checking-regarding-us-elections-debunking-fake-news/index.html

Sidney Powell Statement: -
https://archive.st/archive/2020/11/www.cnsnews.com/biwv/www.cnsnews.com/article/national/susan-jones/sidney-powell-were-fixing-overturn-results-election-multiple-states.html

Smartmatic Board: -
https://www.smartmatic.com/us/about/leadership/

Smartmatic Chairman (Page Now Removed): - https://web.archive.org/web/20201106091236/https://www.smartmatic.com/about/our-team/detail/lord-mark-malloch-brown/

Open Society Foundation Global Board: -
https://archive.st/archive/2020/11/www.opensocietyfoundations.org/vymh/www.opensocietyfoundations.org/who-we-are/global-board.html

Samantha Power Statement: - https://archive.is/FYrxa

Politico Article: -



48:20 - COVID 19 Mortality In The UK

Sources:
*********

ONS Week 45 Mortality Data by Pace of Death: - https://archive.is/Tvhc5





49:45 - Vaccine Science?

Sources:
*********

Forbes Article: - https://archive.is/OHmLN

Telegraph Article: -
https://web.archive.org/web/20201119151312/https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2020/11/19/many-could-immune-covid-despite-never-having-infected-study/

Free Flu Vaccine: -
https://archive.st/archive/2020/11/www.gov.uk/vgi3/www.gov.uk/government/news/free-flu-vaccinations-rolled-out-to-over-50s-from-december.html

World Health Organisation Flu Monitoring: -
https://apps.who.int/flumart/Default?ReportNo=6



56:45- German Resistance To COVID Laws

Sources:
*********

DW Article: - https://www.dw.com/en/coronavirus-can-germanys-infection-protectionlaw-be-compared-to-the-nazis-enabling-act/a-55649748

1933 German Enabling Act: -
http://self.gutenberg.org/articles/Enabling_Act_of_1933




59:53 - U.S. School Closures Challenged

Sources:
*********

NY Post Article: - https://archive.vn/J0ges

NY Post Article: - https://archive.vn/iIOFH

CDC Data: -
https://www.cdc.gov/nchs/nvss/vsrr/covid19/index.htm

Capradio Article: -
https://www.capradio.org/articles/2020/11/19/california-coronavirus-updates-november-2020/

Fox11 Article: -
https://www.foxla.com/news/fox-11-obtains-exclusive-photos-of-gov-newsom-at-french-restaurant-allegedly-not-following-covid-19-protocols
Keywords
vaccinescensorshipobamasciencefraudus electiondefencelabourcoronavirusfact checkers
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