How to Strengthen Your Immune System - Barbara O-Neill 0813

The best way to fight disease is to boost your immune system. To do this you need to understand how the immune system works and how to support the organs in the immune system. How can you have a healthy immune system? In this episode, Barbara O’Neill talks about how to strengthen your immune system. Learn about the many layers of defense that God has designed to protect us from disease. Find out about the connection between the immune system and hydrochloric acid, gut flora, and allergies. What kills viruses naturally? How can you stimulate the production of white blood cells? Learn about herbs for colds and the flu, and what steps you must take to boost your immune system.