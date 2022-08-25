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US Sports Net Raiders Update Featuring Davante Adams!
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20 views • August 25, 2022

Davante Adams Is Finding a New Dimension in Josh McDaniels’ Offense | Raiders | NFL

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Wide receiver Davante Adams discusses Head Coach Josh McDaniels' offense, 2022 Training Camp, Raiders history and more.

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Friday, August 26, 2022 7:45 PM (ET)
Raiders @ New England Patriots
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