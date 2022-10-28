THE PARENTS AND POLICE KNEW AND STILL DIDN’T STOP HIM

The family knew this young man was mentally compromised so when they found the rifle in the home the immediately notified the police. The police then arranged to have the rifle located where the young man wouldn’t have access. He was able to get access to the rifle in spite of these measures and the media wants to blame background checks and the absence of “red flag laws” and not the inability of the family and local law enforcement to implement an effective mitigating deterrent. Until we begin to address the fact that our diseased culture is churning out young nihilistic sociopaths who want to take as many human lives as they can before taking there own, no amount of unconstitutional gun reform is going to stop the carnage.





https://www.cnn.com/2022/10/28/us/st-louis-school-shooting-friday/index.html?utm_source=ground.news&utm_medium=referral





