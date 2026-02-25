BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Trump's 2026 SOTU Address | LIVE Commentary w/ Resistance Chicks
Resistance Chicks
Resistance ChicksCheckmark Icon
49 views • 3 days ago

You voted: a) our regular Tuesday broadcast, or b) coverage and commentary of Trump's 2026 State of the Union Address... the SOTU won out! So buckle up and get ready for what is SURE to be a WILD night, to which Trump promises it's going to be a LONG speech... yikes! Also, Erika Kirk is said to be "Trump's special guest", which also promises to be interesting... to say the least! Join us tonight LIVE for Trump's first official SOTU address in his second term. Read More: https://www.resistancechicks.com/trumps-2026-sotu-address/

Resistance Chicks

P.O. Box 107

Milford, OH 45150

E-mail: [email protected]

Web Page www.resistancechicks.com

Keywords
trumpstate of the unionsotutrump speech tonightwhere to watch the state of the unioncommentary of the state of the union
