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Ep.99 | Vibrations, Frequency, Cymatics, Sacred Geometry and Word Magic | Adrian
For The Love of Truth
For The Love of Truth
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70 views • June 01, 2020
#Adrian #vibrations #cymatics #magic
We experience reality through our interpretation of vibrational frequencies. EVERYTHING is vibrating.
Vibrations create reality which you could say is "sung" into being.

Cymatics give a visible indication of what frequencies do to physical matter.
It is worth looking into solfeggio frequencies. For example geneticists use 528hz to heal damaged DNA. The old hymns used to be sung at the solfeggio frequencies where people would heal themselves through song. The churches put paid to that.

2 videos on cymatics to watch (these are mentioned in Pao Chang's book Word Magic:
Resonance Experiment! (Full Version - With Tones) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1yaqUI4b974

CYMATICS: Science Vs. Music - Nigel Stanford
(31 million views)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q3oItpVa9fs


With that in mind you might want to take a look at the work of Pao Chang.
This video can get you started:
The Power of Words and Why Words Can Manifest Life
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RfWtOgwtOuI&pbjreload=101

His website Esoteric Knowledge is very interesting:
https://esotericknowledge.me/

To read his really interesting book I was referring to Word Magic
The Powers & Occult Definitions of Words:
https://amzn.to/3ez8sAS

Also the work of Dr Masaru Emoto is worth looking at:
https://www.facebook.com/Dr.MasaruEmoto

Royal Raymond rife is also worth a look.


As always please do your own research, thinking and draw your own conclusions.

If this resonates with you and you feel, as I do, that it is worth sharing please share as far and as wide as you see fit.

Thank you for considering offering me a little support so I can spend more time making this kind of content for you.
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or https://www.patreon.com/adrianr

Please bookmark my Blog so you can always find this content:
http://alternativeprinciplesforhealth.info/blog/

My book:
I have written a book on health and well-being. Nothing mainstream in here, just things I've observed and worked out that have helped me and others who have used the ideas.

You can read more about it here:
http://alternativeprinciplesforhealth.info/

Signup for more videos and offers not on YouTube:
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--
My other videos on Mental and Physical health and wellbeing:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7ibUYoYd57agWjpbjDHDEgR

The 2020 Virus | Covid-19 | Balance and perspective:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7heF0iXMyx5gwD6fiXVDPcT

Specific Natural Health Solutions:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7jo9aoERiXtT4epQlGRf8Ln

Intermittent Fasting:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7jw5ISUs219sIOLwMhz6alC

Broccoli Sprouts:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7iiya2pTM_zjkj0CtY88GQX

Colloidal Silver:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7hMD3VGg8kwKUifmXiPyRca

Arthritis treatment:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7jtD81AoCuPK2wWdkUG-Vsv

Fluoride and fluoride removal:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7iYy52jFLhHJmVF37qj1a7K

Inflammation | Anti-inflammatories:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7iIVTlM9oWia4GL7fY3N2tU

DMSO:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7h38eBvAQbZTy38dN_zdGfM

Pain relief:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7i6u0IkMFE8rMp8D0Gq9cgu

Magnesium and Magnesium Chloride Oil:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7j_ZVsJZVitbt_rfyH_Ojka
Keywords
frequencyvibrationsoundsacred geometrycymaticsword magicpao chang
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