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Ep.99 | Vibrations, Frequency, Cymatics, Sacred Geometry and Word Magic | Adrian
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70 views • June 01, 2020
#Adrian #vibrations #cymatics #magic
We experience reality through our interpretation of vibrational frequencies. EVERYTHING is vibrating.
Vibrations create reality which you could say is "sung" into being.
Cymatics give a visible indication of what frequencies do to physical matter.
It is worth looking into solfeggio frequencies. For example geneticists use 528hz to heal damaged DNA. The old hymns used to be sung at the solfeggio frequencies where people would heal themselves through song. The churches put paid to that.
2 videos on cymatics to watch (these are mentioned in Pao Chang's book Word Magic:
Resonance Experiment! (Full Version - With Tones) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1yaqUI4b974
CYMATICS: Science Vs. Music - Nigel Stanford
(31 million views)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q3oItpVa9fs
With that in mind you might want to take a look at the work of Pao Chang.
This video can get you started:
The Power of Words and Why Words Can Manifest Life
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RfWtOgwtOuI&pbjreload=101
His website Esoteric Knowledge is very interesting:
https://esotericknowledge.me/
To read his really interesting book I was referring to Word Magic
The Powers & Occult Definitions of Words:
https://amzn.to/3ez8sAS
Also the work of Dr Masaru Emoto is worth looking at:
https://www.facebook.com/Dr.MasaruEmoto
Royal Raymond rife is also worth a look.
As always please do your own research, thinking and draw your own conclusions.
If this resonates with you and you feel, as I do, that it is worth sharing please share as far and as wide as you see fit.
Thank you for considering offering me a little support so I can spend more time making this kind of content for you.
https://liberapay.com/adrianr/donate
or https://www.patreon.com/adrianr
Please bookmark my Blog so you can always find this content:
http://alternativeprinciplesforhealth.info/blog/
My book:
I have written a book on health and well-being. Nothing mainstream in here, just things I've observed and worked out that have helped me and others who have used the ideas.
You can read more about it here:
http://alternativeprinciplesforhealth.info/
Signup for more videos and offers not on YouTube:
http://alternativeprinciplesforhealth.info/index.php/mailing-list-signup
--
My other videos on Mental and Physical health and wellbeing:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7ibUYoYd57agWjpbjDHDEgR
The 2020 Virus | Covid-19 | Balance and perspective:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7heF0iXMyx5gwD6fiXVDPcT
Specific Natural Health Solutions:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7jo9aoERiXtT4epQlGRf8Ln
Intermittent Fasting:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7jw5ISUs219sIOLwMhz6alC
Broccoli Sprouts:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7iiya2pTM_zjkj0CtY88GQX
Colloidal Silver:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7hMD3VGg8kwKUifmXiPyRca
Arthritis treatment:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7jtD81AoCuPK2wWdkUG-Vsv
Fluoride and fluoride removal:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7iYy52jFLhHJmVF37qj1a7K
Inflammation | Anti-inflammatories:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7iIVTlM9oWia4GL7fY3N2tU
DMSO:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7h38eBvAQbZTy38dN_zdGfM
Pain relief:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7i6u0IkMFE8rMp8D0Gq9cgu
Magnesium and Magnesium Chloride Oil:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7j_ZVsJZVitbt_rfyH_Ojka
We experience reality through our interpretation of vibrational frequencies. EVERYTHING is vibrating.
Vibrations create reality which you could say is "sung" into being.
Cymatics give a visible indication of what frequencies do to physical matter.
It is worth looking into solfeggio frequencies. For example geneticists use 528hz to heal damaged DNA. The old hymns used to be sung at the solfeggio frequencies where people would heal themselves through song. The churches put paid to that.
2 videos on cymatics to watch (these are mentioned in Pao Chang's book Word Magic:
Resonance Experiment! (Full Version - With Tones) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1yaqUI4b974
CYMATICS: Science Vs. Music - Nigel Stanford
(31 million views)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q3oItpVa9fs
With that in mind you might want to take a look at the work of Pao Chang.
This video can get you started:
The Power of Words and Why Words Can Manifest Life
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RfWtOgwtOuI&pbjreload=101
His website Esoteric Knowledge is very interesting:
https://esotericknowledge.me/
To read his really interesting book I was referring to Word Magic
The Powers & Occult Definitions of Words:
https://amzn.to/3ez8sAS
Also the work of Dr Masaru Emoto is worth looking at:
https://www.facebook.com/Dr.MasaruEmoto
Royal Raymond rife is also worth a look.
As always please do your own research, thinking and draw your own conclusions.
If this resonates with you and you feel, as I do, that it is worth sharing please share as far and as wide as you see fit.
Thank you for considering offering me a little support so I can spend more time making this kind of content for you.
https://liberapay.com/adrianr/donate
or https://www.patreon.com/adrianr
Please bookmark my Blog so you can always find this content:
http://alternativeprinciplesforhealth.info/blog/
My book:
I have written a book on health and well-being. Nothing mainstream in here, just things I've observed and worked out that have helped me and others who have used the ideas.
You can read more about it here:
http://alternativeprinciplesforhealth.info/
Signup for more videos and offers not on YouTube:
http://alternativeprinciplesforhealth.info/index.php/mailing-list-signup
--
My other videos on Mental and Physical health and wellbeing:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7ibUYoYd57agWjpbjDHDEgR
The 2020 Virus | Covid-19 | Balance and perspective:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7heF0iXMyx5gwD6fiXVDPcT
Specific Natural Health Solutions:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7jo9aoERiXtT4epQlGRf8Ln
Intermittent Fasting:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7jw5ISUs219sIOLwMhz6alC
Broccoli Sprouts:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7iiya2pTM_zjkj0CtY88GQX
Colloidal Silver:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7hMD3VGg8kwKUifmXiPyRca
Arthritis treatment:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7jtD81AoCuPK2wWdkUG-Vsv
Fluoride and fluoride removal:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7iYy52jFLhHJmVF37qj1a7K
Inflammation | Anti-inflammatories:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7iIVTlM9oWia4GL7fY3N2tU
DMSO:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7h38eBvAQbZTy38dN_zdGfM
Pain relief:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7i6u0IkMFE8rMp8D0Gq9cgu
Magnesium and Magnesium Chloride Oil:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7j_ZVsJZVitbt_rfyH_Ojka
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