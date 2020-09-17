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They've been telling us all along! Seven Starseed Interview
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300 views • September 17, 2020
There is something happening in our world, and this cannot be denied.
My interview with Seven was both educational, and powerful. I would definitely recommend you taking some time to watch our discussion, as she reviews some of the most controversial topics that have surfaced during this pandemic. Naturally she has been censored, so this interview is a chance to dig deep into the cognitive dissonance you might be experiencing, and naturally, do your research.
My interview with Seven was both educational, and powerful. I would definitely recommend you taking some time to watch our discussion, as she reviews some of the most controversial topics that have surfaced during this pandemic. Naturally she has been censored, so this interview is a chance to dig deep into the cognitive dissonance you might be experiencing, and naturally, do your research.
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