🚨War cabal in Congress ‘bought & paid for’ - Tucker Carlson with Clayton Morris of 'Unredacted', clip 1

🚨War cabal in US Congress ‘bought and paid for’ – US journalist

The reason why most of the hawks in Congress “desperately want war,” besides advocating for the Zionist Greater Israel Project, is “the money,” says journalist Clayton Morris.

🗣 “It's the massive military-industrial complex” that drives their policy decisions, he tells Tucker Carlson.

The amount of money that the US is prepared to spend to go to war in Iran, or “whatever other boogeyman of the week that you have,” he notes, is “because these weapons are made in our backyard.”

🔊 “The military industrial complex sits in the neighborhoods of most members of Congress,” he says and “all of them are bought and paid for.”

💬 “And they're all part of this big cabal… All in lockstep.”