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Peace that Disturbs
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21 views • March 02, 2020
Do you know how to always win an argument? Do you know what speaks louder than words? 'Peace that Disturbs' explores what it means to lay down your life for God, looking to the example of Jesus and other Christian martyrs throughout history, whose commitment to truth and faith and confidence in God spoke volumes. Are you ready to embrace the cross of persecution without needing to fight or argue back?
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