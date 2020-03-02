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Peace that Disturbs
The Solid Rock
The Solid Rock
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21 views • March 02, 2020
Do you know how to always win an argument? Do you know what speaks louder than words? 'Peace that Disturbs' explores what it means to lay down your life for God, looking to the example of Jesus and other Christian martyrs throughout history, whose commitment to truth and faith and confidence in God spoke volumes. Are you ready to embrace the cross of persecution without needing to fight or argue back?
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spiritualbiblegodjesus christchristjesussatanwisdomwarovercomedevilunderstandingcombatpeaceantichristwinfightswordhopeconquerdividechallengelistenstrategicmost powerful weapon
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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