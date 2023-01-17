https://gettr.com/post/p25bgrr9afd
2023.01.17 The Golden Era for digital currencies will come upon within five years of time. HCOIN will become the benchmarking and outstanding one.
五年内数字货币的黄金时代即将到来，喜币将成为标杆和翘楚。
