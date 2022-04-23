'Space is exciting': Kamala Harris treats pilots like kindergarteners

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Sky News Australia
US Vice President Kamala Harris sounded like she was speaking to kindergarteners while giving an address to pilots on space, says Sky News host Cory Bernardi.
In a speech at the Vandenberg Space Force Base in California, Ms Harris told pilots space “affects” and “connects us all”.
"Space, the final frontier for Kamala Harris – I think there's a lot of space between those two ears," Mr Bernardi said.