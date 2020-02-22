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11E. The Most Obscure Parable of Jesus
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16 views • February 22, 2020
A Voice in the Desert examines this obscure parable of Jesus to give us an idea about who will be saved when Jesus returns. The various denominations of Christianity all claim to be the correct Christian church. We assume they can't all be right, but Voice suggests that God isn’t interested in denominational tags at all, that he is looking, instead, for sincere Christians (those who are hungering for more truth) in every denomination and in no denomination. Decide for yourself after watching this latest release in a series of explanations of parables put out by this channel.
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CREDITS 01. Net Full of Fish by David Stanley https://creativecommons.org/licenses/... 02. fishermen by Henric Silversno https://creativecommons.org/licenses/... 03. No Copyright Motion Graphics Motion Graphics provided by http://www.youtubestock.com YouTube Channel: https://goo.gl/aayJRf 04. Royalty Free Medical Human Brain HD Footage - Brain ( Blue)360 Degree View by KRITRIM VAULT https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HgmQe... 05. Vintage Memo Notepad by Calsidyrose https://creativecommons.org/licenses/... 06. Big fishing in the world by net, top 5 fishing videos compilation, commercial fishing using net by love fishing videos https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MjMgd... 07. Super LOL! Pastor Benny Hinn Street Fighter Video (Benny Hinn Going Ham)! Very Funny! by video4fun2u https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xfoMX... 08. 7 angels 1 by waiting For The Word https://creativecommons.org/licenses/... 09. blue lagoon- free video backgrounds by Valentina Karga https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j_wSE... 10. Free HD Wedding background, Free download motion background, Free video HD Particles - GP01 001 by MANTRA ADCOM https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kBeQD... 11. Kenneth Copeland Mocks God, Believers, Jesus And Calls Believers "Stupid" by John Shiva https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_ksMF... 12. The False "Church System" Deception by Servus Christi https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3EiZV... 13. Jehovah's Witness Soul-winning Demonstration Video (Baptist) by sanderson 1611 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NhJ7b... 14. Seeking Human Kindness by Chloe Muro https://creativecommons.org/licenses/... 15. Hamburg Famous Street Preacher by Marnie Pix https://creativecommons.org/licenses/... 16. Sand blows on the Great Sand Dunes by Kelly Kochanski Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
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