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YouTube Home Ron Wyatt's Instructions Given by Angels / Ark of the Covenant to be Revealed / Mark of the Beast
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182 views • February 23, 2021
The ARK and the BLOOD The Discovery of the Ark of the Covenant:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kMHonND3j54&;t=0s
Specific testimony/prophecy I refer to can be found @ 47:10.
How likely is it for to see a "National Sunday Law" enforced in these times???
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kMHonND3j54&;t=0s
Specific testimony/prophecy I refer to can be found @ 47:10.
How likely is it for to see a "National Sunday Law" enforced in these times???
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