Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
THE REAL JESUS - PART 18
channel image
Leave the Matrix
57 Subscribers
39 views
Published 20 hours ago

The Sower is the third in a series of illustrated parables from the teachings of Jesus. From the parable of the sower, we learn how to inspire others. Faithfulness in preaching the gospel (in accord with Jesus’ teachings) will yield the fruits of the spirit in our hearts, whether or not we win a lot of converts.

TO CONTACT: Email [email protected]

Keywords
godjesusinspirationalchristianspiritualitytruthprophecyreligionspiritendtimes

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket