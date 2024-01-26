THE REAL JESUS - PART 18

The Sower is the third in a series of illustrated parables from the teachings of Jesus. From the parable of the sower, we learn how to inspire others. Faithfulness in preaching the gospel (in accord with Jesus’ teachings) will yield the fruits of the spirit in our hearts, whether or not we win a lot of converts.
TO CONTACT: Email [email protected]
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.