I Fight with a LISTENER 2! X Space

In this Sunday Morning Live on 8 March 2026, Stefan Molyneux takes aim at the sophists who chip away at genuine philosophy and any serious engagement with society. He talks about handling anxiety and financial insecurity, stressing the need for practical preparation and inner resilience rather than wishful thinking. The conversation turns to justice and morality when he responds to a listener's provocative view on redemption, pushing back with his usual insistence on clarity and consistency in moral reasoning. Throughout, he urges people to pursue real philosophical understanding and points them toward his materials as a way to engage in honest, searching discussion.

GET FREEDOMAIN MERCH! https://shop.freedomain.com/





SUBSCRIBE TO ME ON X! https://x.com/StefanMolyneux





Follow me on Youtube! https://www.youtube.com/@freedomain1





GET MY NEW BOOK 'PEACEFUL PARENTING', THE INTERACTIVE PEACEFUL PARENTING AI, AND THE FULL AUDIOBOOK!

https://peacefulparenting.com/





Join the PREMIUM philosophy community on the web for free!





Subscribers get 12 HOURS on the "Truth About the French Revolution," multiple interactive multi-lingual philosophy AIs trained on thousands of hours of my material - as well as AIs for Real-Time Relationships, Bitcoin, Peaceful Parenting, and Call-In Shows!





You also receive private livestreams, HUNDREDS of exclusive premium shows, early release podcasts, the 22 Part History of Philosophers series and much more!





See you soon!

https://freedomain.locals.com/support/promo/UPB2025