I Fight with a LISTENER 2! X Space

In this Sunday Morning Live on 8 March 2026, Stefan Molyneux takes aim at the sophists who chip away at genuine philosophy and any serious engagement with society. He talks about handling anxiety and financial insecurity, stressing the need for practical preparation and inner resilience rather than wishful thinking. The conversation turns to justice and morality when he responds to a listener's provocative view on redemption, pushing back with his usual insistence on clarity and consistency in moral reasoning. Throughout, he urges people to pursue real philosophical understanding and points them toward his materials as a way to engage in honest, searching discussion.
0:00:00The Cost of Time
0:00:32The Philosopher's Frustration
0:04:28The True Enemies of Philosophy
0:05:42The Weight of Responsibility
0:09:38The Tests of Manhood
0:14:05Rejection and Resilience
0:16:49Challenges of Modern Relationships
0:18:58The Dangers of Sophistry
0:25:48The Poison of Manipulation
0:34:39Navigating Personal Crisis
0:38:58Coping with Anxiety
0:47:17Embracing New Directions
0:53:41Finding Meaning in Adversity
0:56:14The Benefits of Deplatforming
0:58:12The Power of Surrender
0:59:16The Value of Call-In Shows
1:00:32Philosophy in the Digital Age
1:04:04Early Experiences with Philosophy
1:22:08The Complexities of Law
1:27:25The Nature of Evil and Crime
1:37:07Understanding Good and Evil Actions
1:45:34The Importance of Integrity in Discussion
1:48:57Final Thoughts on Conversation and Morality