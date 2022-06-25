METEORS BREAK UP OVER SPAIN ON 6-20-22( INL WAS RIGHT)/10,000 CATTLE+FEED GONE/PLANET X EFFECTS

Brandon cory Nagley





Jun 23, 2022 METEORS BREAK UP OVER SPAIN ON 6-20-22( INL WAS RIGHT)10,000 CATTLE+FEED GONE IN KANSAS USA(PLANET X-BIBLICAL WORMWOOD SYSTEM EFFECTS)/READ BELOW.

Today is now 6/23/22. i am showing as always the signs in the heavens that Jesus Christ, (known as yeshua in Hebrew, and called by many different names) warned to be seen before his second coming.Those signs specifically from the planet x/ nemesis/ nibiru/ Biblical wormwood of Revelation 8/ red dragon ( being planet x of Revelation 12) what NASA calls the planet 9 system evidence. This videos highlights: Well as my last video that said urgent for all my subscribers, well in that video insider Steven Ben noon of Israeli news live stated days ago a large planet sized asteroid object would pass earth and was carrying debris with it Steve said they were expecting to hit on the 20th and for the next few weeks. And the asteroid object that passed the 20th wasn't related to a planet x system body... Anyway insider Steve Ben noon of Israeli news live channel was right as usual... Multiple meteor chunks came in over Spain and other places as well... And a strange spiral like object was seen over new zealand by multiple people that kind of looks like the asteroid object that Steve showed in an illustration picture that was supposed to pass earth with meteor debris on the 20th of June....breaking news days ago out of Kansas USA, over 10,000 cows died over one night also cattle feed all went bad to which makes things worse food wise for the nation.. Many find it suspicious which I can understand why knowing what's really going on.. Though fact is farmers and ranchers are all coming out stating there were no signs of fowl play. .. Insider Mike from around the world has confirmed as others that due to the heavy radiation and energy coming in from the sun and planet x system energy hitting earth well all that energy hitting has made rifts in our magnetosphere leaving us wide open with no protection while heavy radiation and energy is hitting earth thus reason why the cows died. Yes it was over 100+ degrees the day the cattle died in Kansas though they did NOT die from heat. They died from heavy energy and radiation coming in that's also getting all humans and animals very sick alike globally as that energy coming in is messing up my heart daily and some days makes me feel horrible .....plus biblical news headlines... Israel must have a new election because their brand new prime minister has dissolved their government.. Putin is calling out the United States about our country trying to play God and he stated Russia will start it's ( own new world order) for those who back these countries and leaders you got to understand they are ALL CORRUPT... Putin's an evil man who silences Christians and people in Russia and is well known for killing tons of people when he was a KGB agent... Our country's leaders are corrupted... Ukraines leader is a sellout to George Soros the elite who funded multiple wars including in Ukraine.... So before backing anyone you all must understand the elite are playing us all as fools and what you're witnessing is bible prophecy that no one can change or alter.....Also in India a large fiery looks to be a fiery UFO object that sits in the sky was seen passing in the skies which shocked many who saw it. . plus more... Newcomers, Jesus Christ is the only way to God and heaven ( John 14;6) and the only way to escape the judgement coming( REVELATION 3:10/ REVELATION 12:5/ 1 THESSALONIANS 4/ 1 CORINTHIANS 15/ john 14:3- bible references.) Pray if you have not accepted Jesus (yeshua) as Lord read BELOW my video in my pinned comments section how to accept christ as lord before late...





Credited videos and or links to pictures below-

Country Real Estate-Tehachapi Real Estate/ large meteor chunks seen coming down over Spain and seen in surrounding countries exactly on June 20th the date Israeli news live channel said debri would fall from an "Earth size asteroid object" that passed on June 20th-

https://youtube.com/shorts/EXwv5Fu_XO...

RawUncutVideos/large fiery UFO object over India- https://youtu.be/va6Cb_D2og0





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K9upjQ_uxic







