DEL’S TAKE ON RFK’S DREAM OF ‘EVERY AMERICAN WEARING A WEARABLE’

RFK Jr. wants every American to have access to wearable health tech—tools he believes could help reverse the chronic disease epidemic by empowering people with real-time data. But as Del warns, tracking your vitals could easily become tracking you. Are wearables the key to better health—or the next step toward a surveillance state?