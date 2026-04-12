MELANIA AND AMANDA

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"From Mar-a-Lago dinners to deportation drama — Melania Trump and Brazilian model Amanda Ungaro once ran in the same elite circles. Now Amanda's firing threats and vowing to expose 'hidden links.' What a plot twist in the Epstein saga! #MelaniaTrump #AmandaUngaro"
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