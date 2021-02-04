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Google’s Firing of James Damore Was Legal, Science Is Now Discrimination
Stefan Molyneux
Stefan MolyneuxCheckmark Icon
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50 views • February 04, 2021
MP3: https://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/4004/googles-firing-of-james-damore-was-legal-science-is-now-discrimination
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-4004-googles-firing-of-james-damore-was-legal-science-is-now-discrimination

The National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) has determined that Google did not violate federal labor law when it fired engineer James Damore in August 2017. Damore had already dropped the NLRB complaint to focus on his class action lawsuit against Google for “allegedly” discriminating against white, male, and conservative employees. Stefan Molyneux breaks down the National Labor Relations Board’s absurdly anti-science response and the dangerous precedent that it sets moving forward.

National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) Ruling: http://www.fdrurl.com/damore-response

Google Memo: Aftermath with Jordan Peterson
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YYdfVA5JURE

Google Memo: Interview with James Damore
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TN1vEfqHGro

Your support is essential to Freedomain Radio, which is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by making a one time donation or signing up for a monthly recurring donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate

Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy