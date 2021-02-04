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Google’s Firing of James Damore Was Legal, Science Is Now Discrimination
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50 views • February 04, 2021
MP3: https://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/4004/googles-firing-of-james-damore-was-legal-science-is-now-discrimination
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-4004-googles-firing-of-james-damore-was-legal-science-is-now-discrimination
The National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) has determined that Google did not violate federal labor law when it fired engineer James Damore in August 2017. Damore had already dropped the NLRB complaint to focus on his class action lawsuit against Google for “allegedly” discriminating against white, male, and conservative employees. Stefan Molyneux breaks down the National Labor Relations Board’s absurdly anti-science response and the dangerous precedent that it sets moving forward.
National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) Ruling: http://www.fdrurl.com/damore-response
Google Memo: Aftermath with Jordan Peterson
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YYdfVA5JURE
Google Memo: Interview with James Damore
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TN1vEfqHGro
Your support is essential to Freedomain Radio, which is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by making a one time donation or signing up for a monthly recurring donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
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Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
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Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-4004-googles-firing-of-james-damore-was-legal-science-is-now-discrimination
The National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) has determined that Google did not violate federal labor law when it fired engineer James Damore in August 2017. Damore had already dropped the NLRB complaint to focus on his class action lawsuit against Google for “allegedly” discriminating against white, male, and conservative employees. Stefan Molyneux breaks down the National Labor Relations Board’s absurdly anti-science response and the dangerous precedent that it sets moving forward.
National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) Ruling: http://www.fdrurl.com/damore-response
Google Memo: Aftermath with Jordan Peterson
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YYdfVA5JURE
Google Memo: Interview with James Damore
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TN1vEfqHGro
Your support is essential to Freedomain Radio, which is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by making a one time donation or signing up for a monthly recurring donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
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