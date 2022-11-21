Live UFO chat with Paul --089- UFO vids and Science

#UAP #UAPS #offworldcraft #alien #aliens #fraudchannels #UFOLOGY #AfieldofLies #misinformation #disinformation Topics with Chapters (TimeStamps) (0) complete after the show! its Live unscripted! (rough time locations) [00:00:00] (1) Gen Chat and wait for people to join the live show [00:01:00] (1b) Coming up - more UFO and UAP vids and topics [00:13:37] (2) Main Topics begins - New copyright from MUSIC thirdphaseofmoon used - Elite Alliance MUSIC and Lasso Group. [00:32:10] (3) Paul re-Caps his EMF meter mod and sums it up with new video of duct tape over the LEDS to reduce brightness works better! as can now sleep with it on LOL. [00:41:00] (4) Climate Change and losing oxygen to space? is it TRUE? [01:02:00] (5) UFO Proof debunks what GUFON couldnt for hot air Balloon HANDT in Switzerland [01:14:00] (6) Magnus Pyke Blinded me with Science! (side tracked chat LOL) [01:19:49] (7) Pauls new SHORTS explained .. 1min clip of some of the best shows and mockeries. [01:42:18] (8) Shorts of the BEST UFO footage I had the pleasure to analyze. [01:52:00] (9) Gabbers Rabbit Hole Song. [02:02:54] (10) GUFON promoting LAME FX and Acting of Thirdphase LOL [02:05:50] (11) GUFON has no clue its hot air balloons AGAIN! one clip I forgot to play above with UFO Proofs debunk. [02:08:07] (12) Strange Spiral in the Russian Sky is not a Rocket Launch as GUFON claims! [02:30:00] (13) Pauls solution to the flower pattern in the night sky of Russia [02:36:44] (14) Plane vs UFO. Its a dam! Balloon! Shame is illama tetrahedron shape [02:42:00] (15) GUFON has Spanish wrong for thanking recurring donations/donators [02:56:00] (16] More BLIMP vids TPOM claiming to be mysterious UAPs!! [03:04:10] (17) South America (or Mexico) Wired Street LAMP faking as UFO! [03:29:00] (18) Hong Kong top Spot and colored Lights mistaken as UFO or faked! [03:49:57] (19) Lastly, QQQVID balloon debunk and I add some more to it and make comment throughout it. [04:38:00] (20) Paul disgusted at all the UFO shill that went on one of the top fraud channels UFO Man ITim) including Mark D'Antino of MUFON!.. WTF what a idiot he might as well go on thirdphase now etc. Paul warps up for the night.... cheers Paul. Thanks for watching, Liking, and commenting on video it really helps.. and join our serious UFO research group on Discord social text chat and optional voice group see join link in the about tab or banner bar and here as well, (https://discordapp.com/invite/D3s3SPr) A new How-To Tutorial on Discord and Group layout is now HERE! (https://youtu.be/LmOPdnOQ7Xs) cheers Paul. All Links can be found here to socials and beyond! https://linktr.ee/totclinks our website is listed there theouttherechannel.wordpress.com *** If you want to support my work with a donation as low as $1 a month then thanks very much *** Find all ways to donate here including monthly options That do NOT take 30 percent of the donation like google does! https://theouttherechannel.wordpress.com Purchase my Tshirt Designs and Other Merc Here ( I Earn from $3 to $5 per Item which goes towards production costs) https://shop.spreadshirt.com/TheOutThereChannel/ Thanks to the Following Paul S. (Music) Free Music Archive (creative commons music) Lobo_Loco_-_01_-_Technomagus_City_ID_501.mp3 sometimes other tunes or a mix of 2 Elvis_Herod_-_07_-_Eggs_Toast_Gas_Fish.mp3 Marc_Burt_-_04_-_Elements_Psychadelik_Pedestrian_chillout_edit. ALL footage used is either done under the express permission of the original owner, or is public domain and falls under rules of Fair Use. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review and news reporting

