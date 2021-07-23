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62% of Vaccinated People Had Blood Clotting That Dr. Charles Hoffe Tested
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290 views • July 23, 2021
Dr. Charles Hoffe explains why the spike protein is a problem as it lines cell walls. Also Dr. David Martin talks about the patents for the vaccine technology started a long time ago. A flood of truthful information for you to make up your own mind.
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DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
Follow me on Gettr @BenArmstrong, Parler @BenArmstrong, and Gab @TheBenArmstrongShow
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
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