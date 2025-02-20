Trump claims he and Putin discussed denuclearization. This is from Wednesday evening, in Miami at FIII Institute.

Adding more from Trump:

Trump said British Prime Minister Starmer and French President Macron had asked to meet with him and would be in the US "very soon, possibly Monday"

Russia has an advantage in negotiations to resolve the conflict in Ukraine because it controls a significant part of its territory - Trump

Donald Trump said that it is time to figure out where all the money Washington allocated to Ukraine is.

Trump has suggested that the US federal government take control of Washington DC, since the capital's authorities "are not doing their job."

Adding, about an article at 'The Telegraph':

London and Paris will propose to Trump to deploy their troops in Ukraine not on the front lines, but in cities and at key sites, and to concentrate larger forces in NATO countries bordering Ukraine, which would intervene in the event of a new war. At the same time, the plan includes a commitment by the United States to enter the war in the event of a new Russian invasion.

The British Prime Minister will present this Anglo-French plan to Trump in Washington next week, The Telegraph reports, citing sources. At the same time, the officials themselves say that these are not peacekeeping forces, but "peace enforcement or deterrence forces."

The publication writes that England and France will declare their readiness to send less than 30,000 European troops, who will be stationed far from the front line - in cities, ports, nuclear power plants and other critical infrastructure facilities. At the same time, "there is no expectation" that NATO's Article 5 will apply to them.

Instead of sending a large contingent, it is proposed to rely on “technical monitoring,” including reconnaissance, surveillance and surveillance aircraft, drones and satellites, to provide a “complete picture of what is happening.”

Back up these forces with firepower to “monitor and repel these attacks” to reopen Ukrainian airspace, and send naval patrol ships to the Black Sea to monitor for threats to commercial shipping lanes.

On behalf of the US, the Europeans propose placing fighter jets and missiles on combat alert in Eastern Europe (for example, in Romania and Poland) in order to strike if Russia violates the terms of the ceasefire (that is, the Americans are being asked to commit to entering the war against the Russian Federation).

At the same time, it is proposed to deploy "significantly larger" multinational ground forces on NATO's eastern borders "in order to move forward, if necessary, to protect European troops on Ukrainian territory."

🐻 What part of "Russia won't accept European troops in Ukraine" don't they understand



