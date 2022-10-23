CATHY O’BRIEN REVEALS WHAT THE PSYCHOPATHIC ELITE ARE PLANNING NEXT (mirrored)

Mirrored from Bitchute channel Chembuster at:-

Cathy O’Brien is one of the most important truth tellers responsible for blowing the whistle on the CIA MK Ultra program and exposing the elite pedophile rings that have infiltrated the corridors of power at the highest levels around the world in recent decades.





In 1995 O’Brien published the book Trance Formation of America which detailed her experiences within the government mind control program Project Monarch, which was part of the CIA’s notorious Project MK Ultra.





For instance, mainstream America was shocked and appalled by the tiny slivers of detail the mainstream media let out about the Jeffrey Epstein case. But anyone who had educated themselves by reading Trance Formation of America would not have been surprised at all.





O’Brien recently sat down with the Man in America program to share her insights into the COVID-19 psyop and discuss what is at stake for the future of humanity.





In 2022, Cathy O’Brien’s voice has never been so important. Having lived through the Covid psyop, humanity has suffered at the hands of the globalist elite and they consider us ripe for the picking.





Here’s a link where her book can be downloaded (for free):

https://fdocuments.in/document/trance-formation-of-america-cathy-obrien.html?page=1





https://beforeitsnews.com/alternative/2022/10/cathy-obrien-reveals-what-the-psychopathic-elite-are-planning-next-video-3782368.html

