Handball Player Kay Smits (26) Struck by Myocarditis...

SG Flensburg-Handewitt has to do without Kay Smits for the time being. The Dutchman is out due to subacute myocarditis and will miss the EHF EURO 2024 in Germany. It is not yet clear how long the 26-year-old Dutchman will be out.





“Kay’s diagnosis obviously hits us hard,” said SG managing director Holger Glandorf. “I’m also particularly sorry for Kay’s loss and therefore missing the European Championships. However, health always comes first. We will support Kay as best we can so that he gets well again as quickly as possible.”





Smits was last in the squad against HSG Wetzlar a week ago;





He was already missing from the DHB Cup against Bergischer HC during the week. “After the complaints Kay complained about and the initial examination results revealed an urgent suspicion of an infection involving the heart, the diagnosis of subacute myocarditis was ultimately confirmed,” explained team doctor Dr. Torsten Ahnsel.

