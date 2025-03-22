CRA lies about your rights!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
the Canada Revenue Agency is now changing tactics and lying to Canadians on a daily basis about what your rights are so that they can trick you into divulging it information that will cost you money. they are liars and they are thieves and I need you to all recognize that you have the right to remain silent and exercise that right. contact me to be your legal agent right now Www.kevinjjohnston.com
#panamacity #panama #corporatetx #income #incometax #canadapolitics #corporatetax #quebec #Calgary #canadarevenueagency #Alberta #cra