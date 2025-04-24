© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
The Discovery of Race-Thought. In this way, he discovered how it was possible that the whole race might have held certain kinds of thoughts and how they might have operated through anyone who was receptive to them. That is, if anyone should feel discouraged, other thoughts of discouragement might gain entrance also and make him feel worse. This he called race-suggestion. But how was he to protect himself from it? By knowing that it could not operate through him, that he was a perfect idea and could not be affected by suggestion; for, after all, it was nothing but thought. He learned to build a mental wall around himself which could not be entered unless he chose. This he called 'Divine Protection.' Ernest Holmes,. The Science of Mind complete edition (page 25c) The Discovery of Race-Thought.. Red by Rich Jarvis RScP of prayersradio.com.
00:00Exploration of the concept of race and its implications.
00:14Exploration of race-thought and its influence on receptive individuals.
00:20Discouragement can lead to further negative thoughts.
00:30Explores the concept of race and how individuals navigate identity.
00:38The concept of an idealized self unaffected by external influences.
00:45Explores self-isolation through mental barriers in response to societal pressures.
00:53Exploring divine protection in Ernest Holmes' philosophy.
01:05Introduction to the concept of race thought.