© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Taking over Europe from the inside. Paul: "to present you...the mystery hidden for ages". The secret Cronian priesthood in Greece, their "trojan horse".
Follow
1
Share
Report
62 views • August 04, 2021
Paul, the Kabbalist Pharisee, of the strictest sect, a zionist agent, shaved his head as he took his oath to Judaize Europe and help his nation achieve their dream with the help of their god Lucifer as promised by him to them.
This battle is spiritual, not of this world, so do not be fooled by the political smoke screen, left and right and far right are all owned and monitored by them. Trump is owned by them too.
This battle is spiritual, not of this world, so do not be fooled by the political smoke screen, left and right and far right are all owned and monitored by them. Trump is owned by them too.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.