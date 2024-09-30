The devastation from Helene is incredible.





THREAD: Today we flew in Chopper9 for nearly 5 hours to get a look at the damage in Western North Carolina.

What we saw was devastating.





@wsoctv

These are some of the images:





📍Riverside Dr NW Charlotte





More video ⬇️





https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/1840197680565215604.html



