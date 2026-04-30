Hegseth accuses US troops of spreading 'falsehoods' about deadly Kuwait base strike

Soldiers say the Pentagon chief moved them to an undefended location where 6 Americans were killed in an Iranian strike.

"I'm saying is before the commencement of the conflict, we put in maximum defensive posture we could. Can I speak, or are you just going to monologue falsehoods all over the place?" the Secretary of War Crimes said during his testimony.

Adding:

Iran's Ghalibaf mocks Trump's 'exploding oil wells' on X

Trump claimed the blockade would make Iran's oil infrastructure blow up.

3 days later, no wells have exploded, while the price of Brent crude has hit $122.

"We could extend to 30 and livestream the well here. That was the junk advice the US admin gets from people like Bessent... Next stop: $140," wrote Iran's parliament speaker on X.