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ARE YOU MY FRIEND? PT 2, Matt 28:18-20; Rev 20:11-13; 1:5; Luke 9:25-26, 20210905
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60 views • September 05, 2021
Are You My Friend? Part 2 - Sunday, September 5, 2021
Matt 28:18-20; Mark 16:15-16 Rev 20:11-13; 1:5; Luke 9:25-26; Acts 20:26-27; 20:21 16:31; 24:25: John 14:6; 1 Tim 5:5-6; 2 Tim 2:22; 1 John 2:15-17
Matthew 28:18-20
18 And Jesus came and spake unto them, saying, All power is given unto me in heaven and in earth. 19 Go ye therefore, and teach all nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Ghost: 20 Teaching them to observe all things whatsoever I have commanded you: and, lo, I am with you always, even unto the end of the world. Amen.
Mark 16:15-16
15 And he said unto them, Go ye into all the world, and preach the gospel to every creature. 16 He that believeth and is baptized shall be saved; but he that believeth not shall be damned.
Our LORD Jesus Christ commanded His Apostles and followers to go all nations and teach others to observe what He taught them, and to baptize them, i.e., evangelize.
My friend, I stand on this judgment day in the presence of the Almighty Heavenly Father, the Holy, Omnipotent, and Omniscience GOD with His Only Beloved Son, the LORD and Savior Jesus Christ, and condemned forever to Hell in the Lake of Fire, and believe that you, my friend are somehow to blame. But, are you truly my friend? You cannot claim innocence from the Scriptures in Acts 20:26-27 because you failed me:
26 Wherefore I take you to record this day, that I am pure from the blood of all men. 27 For I have not shunned to declare unto you all the counsel of God. Amen. (Acts 20:26-27)
5. You will recall that while on earth, you and I walked together every day, but you never pointed out “The Way, The Truth and The Life” of the LORD Jesus Christ to me (John 14:6 - Jesus saith unto him, I am the way, the truth, and the life: no man cometh unto the Father, but by Me). Are You My Friend? Are You My Brother? Are You My Sister?
6. Were you ashamed (Luke 9:26 - Jesus saith unto him, I am the way, the truth, and the life: no man cometh unto the Father, but by me) to proclaim the Name and Salvation through the LORD Jesus to me? (Acts 4:12 - Neither is there salvation in any other: for there is none other name under heaven given among men, whereby we must be saved.) You knew the Savior and LORD Jesus Christ in all truth and glory; but you never shared the True Story of how He shed His Precious Blood to atone for my sins by dying on Calvary’s Cross, and that all who genuinely repent of their sins, surrender their lives to GOD, and believe in Him by faith become Christians (Acts 20:21 - Testifying both to the Jews, and also to the Greeks, repentance toward God, and faith toward our Lord Jesus Christ.) (Revelation 1:5 - And from Jesus Christ, who is the faithful witness, and the first begotten of the dead, and the prince of the kings of the earth. Unto him that loved us, and washed us from our sins in his own blood; Acts 16:31 - And they said, Believe on the Lord Jesus Christ, and thou shalt be saved, and thy house.). Why didn’t you tell me of the True Story of the Gospel of the Grace of GOD? Are You My Friend? Are You My Brother? Are You My Sister?
Worship the LORD Jesus Christ with First Century Gospel Church on Sunday Service @ 10:30 AM EST. Contact us: [email protected].
GOD's spiritual and physical blessings to you IN Christ Jesus! Amen!
Matt 28:18-20; Mark 16:15-16 Rev 20:11-13; 1:5; Luke 9:25-26; Acts 20:26-27; 20:21 16:31; 24:25: John 14:6; 1 Tim 5:5-6; 2 Tim 2:22; 1 John 2:15-17
Matthew 28:18-20
18 And Jesus came and spake unto them, saying, All power is given unto me in heaven and in earth. 19 Go ye therefore, and teach all nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Ghost: 20 Teaching them to observe all things whatsoever I have commanded you: and, lo, I am with you always, even unto the end of the world. Amen.
Mark 16:15-16
15 And he said unto them, Go ye into all the world, and preach the gospel to every creature. 16 He that believeth and is baptized shall be saved; but he that believeth not shall be damned.
Our LORD Jesus Christ commanded His Apostles and followers to go all nations and teach others to observe what He taught them, and to baptize them, i.e., evangelize.
My friend, I stand on this judgment day in the presence of the Almighty Heavenly Father, the Holy, Omnipotent, and Omniscience GOD with His Only Beloved Son, the LORD and Savior Jesus Christ, and condemned forever to Hell in the Lake of Fire, and believe that you, my friend are somehow to blame. But, are you truly my friend? You cannot claim innocence from the Scriptures in Acts 20:26-27 because you failed me:
26 Wherefore I take you to record this day, that I am pure from the blood of all men. 27 For I have not shunned to declare unto you all the counsel of God. Amen. (Acts 20:26-27)
5. You will recall that while on earth, you and I walked together every day, but you never pointed out “The Way, The Truth and The Life” of the LORD Jesus Christ to me (John 14:6 - Jesus saith unto him, I am the way, the truth, and the life: no man cometh unto the Father, but by Me). Are You My Friend? Are You My Brother? Are You My Sister?
6. Were you ashamed (Luke 9:26 - Jesus saith unto him, I am the way, the truth, and the life: no man cometh unto the Father, but by me) to proclaim the Name and Salvation through the LORD Jesus to me? (Acts 4:12 - Neither is there salvation in any other: for there is none other name under heaven given among men, whereby we must be saved.) You knew the Savior and LORD Jesus Christ in all truth and glory; but you never shared the True Story of how He shed His Precious Blood to atone for my sins by dying on Calvary’s Cross, and that all who genuinely repent of their sins, surrender their lives to GOD, and believe in Him by faith become Christians (Acts 20:21 - Testifying both to the Jews, and also to the Greeks, repentance toward God, and faith toward our Lord Jesus Christ.) (Revelation 1:5 - And from Jesus Christ, who is the faithful witness, and the first begotten of the dead, and the prince of the kings of the earth. Unto him that loved us, and washed us from our sins in his own blood; Acts 16:31 - And they said, Believe on the Lord Jesus Christ, and thou shalt be saved, and thy house.). Why didn’t you tell me of the True Story of the Gospel of the Grace of GOD? Are You My Friend? Are You My Brother? Are You My Sister?
Worship the LORD Jesus Christ with First Century Gospel Church on Sunday Service @ 10:30 AM EST. Contact us: [email protected].
GOD's spiritual and physical blessings to you IN Christ Jesus! Amen!
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