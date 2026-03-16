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Iran Just Destroyed Ben Gurion Airport! 73 Planes Burned in 12 Missile Strike
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Iran launched a devastating ballistic missile attack on Ben Gurion International Airport, completely destroying Israel's only major international gateway. On March 14 at 2:47 a.m., 12 Iranian Khorramshahr-4 missiles slammed into the airport, burning 73 commercial and military aircraft, collapsing Terminal 3, cratering the main runway, and igniting massive fuel fires that are still raging. 89 people killed, 234 injured. All flights to and from Israel canceled indefinitely. Ben Gurion — which handles over 20 million passengers yearly — is now shut down for 6 to 12 months minimum. El Al lost its entire long-haul fleet ($6.9 billion), foreign carriers (United, Lufthansa, Delta, British Airways) lost dozens more planes, and even the Israeli Air Force lost 19 aircraft. Total damage: $12–15 billion in one night. Iron Dome fired 31 interceptors and stopped ZERO missiles. This is the largest single-event aircraft destruction since 9/11 and has cut Israel off from global trade, tourism, and supply lines. Weekly economic loss: $2–3 billion. Insurance companies now call Ben Gurion "uninsurable." Airlines may never return even after repairs. This is Iran's strategic masterstroke — crippling Israel's economy without a single ground troop. Netanyahu admits they cannot guarantee the airport won't be hit again. 🔥 What really happened? Why Iron Dome failed completely? How this changes the entire war? Full breakdown inside. If you're into raw geopolitical updates, military analysis, and no-filter war coverage, this is the channel for you. 👉 Smash LIKE if this shocked you 👉 SUBSCRIBE + hit the bell for daily updates
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irandestroyedjustben gurion airport73 planes burned12 missile strike
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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