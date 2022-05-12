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Jab Victim Discharging "Biological Creatures": 30 Yr Old Reports HORROR After Moderna Shot
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1100 views • May 12, 2022
Stew Peters Show.
What are in these DEADLY injections?! Dr. Ariyana Love joins The Stew Peters show to discuss a patient of hers who is infested with parasitical clots that resulted from COVID jab!
Watch this CHILLING segment now at StewPeters.com & if you feel compelled to help Dr. Love's patient pay for her medical expenses, visit https://givesendgo.com/G33U5?utm_source=sharelink&;utm_medium=copy_link&utm_campaign=G33U5 to donate!
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Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v14djgy-jab-victim-discharging-biological-creatures-30-yr-old-reports-horror-after-.html
What are in these DEADLY injections?! Dr. Ariyana Love joins The Stew Peters show to discuss a patient of hers who is infested with parasitical clots that resulted from COVID jab!
Watch this CHILLING segment now at StewPeters.com & if you feel compelled to help Dr. Love's patient pay for her medical expenses, visit https://givesendgo.com/G33U5?utm_source=sharelink&;utm_medium=copy_link&utm_campaign=G33U5 to donate!
Visit our friends at Goldco!
http://goldco.com/SP
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: http://zStackProtocol.com
Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user: https://redvoicemedia.com/premium
Follow Stew on Gab: https://gab.com/RealStewPeters
See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.TV
Watch full episodes here: https://redvoicemedia.net/stew-full-shows
Check out Stew's store: http://StewPeters.shop
Support our efforts to keep truth alive:
https://www.redvoicemedia.com/support-red-voice-media/
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v14djgy-jab-victim-discharging-biological-creatures-30-yr-old-reports-horror-after-.html
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