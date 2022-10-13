Do You Have A Seal Or A Mark On Your Forehead?

A mystery of the past is Cain was marked for the murder of his brother and God placed a mark upon him to prevent him from harm.

A combined research of the humanities and hard-disciplines revealed photographic evidence that the descendants of Cain are marked and its location.

The mark referenced in the Bible is an aggregation composed of melanocyte precursor compounds, with a unique light-signature, and are not visible in the flesh to the eye of the observer.

The Exclusive BioMarks Mobile Application for Android and iOS phones, allow everyone to confirm or deny their flesh is marked with photographic evidence that everyone can produce.

The personal evaluation can be performed in privacy of home, and additional information will be available to the First Edition BioMarx users, and include the scripture in the Bible that has the power to cleanse the flesh of darkness.

