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Dr Lee Vliet Speaks About Veronica Wolski's Death in Hospital - Totally Unnecessary
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608 views • September 16, 2021
Stew Peters speaks exclusively with Dr Lee Vliet that was the Doctor of Veronica Wolski, an activist speaking up against the lockdowns, the injections and the virus itself. They would Not release Veronica to her Doctor and was denied Ivermectin.
Credit Stew Peters Show
www.stewpeters.tv
Credit Stew Peters Show
www.stewpeters.tv
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