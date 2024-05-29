Maria Zeee & Lewis Brackpool on Infowars: UK Government's Geoengineering Exposed!

Journalist Lewis Brackpool joins Maria Zeee on Infowars to expose the UK Government's admission of various geoengineering projects following Brackpool's FOI submission.





This broadcast originally aired on banned.video: https://banned.video/watch?id=665664bd7ce82f920df523fe





Scroll to the bottom of this page and subscribe to our mailing list: https://zeeemedia.com/about/





If you would like to support Zeee Media to continue getting the truth out to more people, you can donate via this link:





https://donate.stripe.com/6oEdUL2eF1IAdXibII





Website:





https://www.zeeemedia.com