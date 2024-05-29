Create New Account
Maria Zeee & Lewis Brackpool on Infowars: UK Government's Geoengineering Exposed!
Journalist Lewis Brackpool joins Maria Zeee on Infowars to expose the UK Government's admission of various geoengineering projects following Brackpool's FOI submission.


This broadcast originally aired on banned.video: https://banned.video/watch?id=665664bd7ce82f920df523fe


