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Majority of Hospitalized COVID-19 Patients at Hospital in Israel Are Fully Vaccinated
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90 views • August 09, 2021
Dr. Kobi Haviv, medical director of Herzog Hospital in Jerusalem said that “85 to 90 percent of the hospitalizations are in fully vaccinated people,” and “95 percent of the severe patients are vaccinated
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