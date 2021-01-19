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Covering the Jab Cross Combo and flanking to the outside.
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173 views • January 19, 2021
Using on of the djurus motions from Djuru 3 you will be able to easily deflect the jab cross attack and put us in a safe position on the outside in a flanked position to counter attack the opposite. please subscribe and follow for martial arts videos
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