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Walter Veith - Evidence For A Universal Flood - The Whole Truth (Part 2)
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45 views • March 29, 2021
Science today denies a universal flood, as it would destroy the continuity of the fossil record in the geological column. In this video, evidence for precisely such a universal phenomenon is presented with fascinating video material from modern day catastrophes on a smaller scale. The origin of the petrified forests and their flood implications are also discussed.
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Lecture 2 in the series "The Whole Truth" , by Walter Veith
To Order DVD's:
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Get the complete series here: https://store.amazingdiscoveries.co.za/?product=the-whole-truth-by-walter-veith
Visit AD Africa Website: https://amazingdiscoveries.co.za
Lecture 2 in the series "The Whole Truth" , by Walter Veith
To Order DVD's:
emal: dvd @ amazingdiscoveries.co.za
Online: https://store.amazingdiscoveries.co.za/?product=the-whole-truth-by-walter-veith
Subscribe to our channel to be notified immediately when we upload a new video
http://www.youtube.com/c/AmazingDiscoveriesAfrica?sub_confirmation=1
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