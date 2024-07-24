YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK — Biscuit Basin Explodes

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK — Biscuit Basin at Yellowstone National Park is temporarily closed following a massive explosion that was caught on camera Tuesday morning.
The “localized hydrothermal explosion” occurred near Sapphire Pool around 10:20 a.m., according to a news release from the park. Video on social media shows a large amount of black and white water shooting into the air at the geyser. The explosion appears to have originated near Black Diamond Pool, the park says.
Published at 1:50 pm, July 23, 2024
Updated at 2:01 pm, July 23, 2024
EastIdahoNews.
