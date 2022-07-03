Is Theravada Buddhism Politically Incorrect?

Paññobhāsa raised this question and starts off by saying that the left has commandeered Buddhism in the west and it contradicts the Buddha's worldview. Venerable Ajahn Punnadhammo and I discuss with Paññobhāsa some of the most politically incorrect doctrines of orthodox Theravada Buddhism, the oldest and most conservative school of Buddhism in existence today. Also we discuss how postmodern leftist "Buddhists" in the west are constrained to ignore or change these fundamental doctrines because they value their identity politics more than they value Dhamma.

Ajahn Punnadhammo's YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/AjahnPunnad...

Paññobhāsa's URL links:

URL Links

current blog (mostly philosophy and caustic critiques of Marxism): https://politicallyincorrectdharma.bl...

primordial website: https://nippapanca.org

Minds page: https://www.minds.com/Pannobhasa_Bhik...

YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UChQJ...

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Discord server (mainly for traditionalist Buddhist discussions and networking): link available on request

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MY NEW BOOK, “Essays in Theravada Buddhism”: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B096ZHKY9D

ALSO, MY 2nd BOOK, “Philosophical Dharma”: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B097XGM71P/...

3rd BOOK, “Buddhist Ethics, Buddhist Practice”: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0991DQBLZ?...

Ajahn Punnadhammo is a senior Buddhist monk in our Ajahn Chah Thai Forest tradition. He has 30 years seniority and he is the abbot at Arrow River Forest Hermitage in northern Ontario, Canada, at: https://arrowriver.ca/

Paññobhāsa was a monk for 30 years and is now a layman in South Carolina. He and I met with Ajahn and made three videos on May 2, 2022.

Ajahn Punnadhammo is the author of the definitive book on Theravada Buddhist cosmology, which I have purchased and read and highly recommend. "The Buddhist Cosmos: A Comprehensive Survey of the Early Buddhist Worldview; according to Theravāda and Sarvāstivāda sources". This Amazon.com link is for the US, not Canada: https://www.amazon.com/Buddhist-Cosmos-Comprehensive-WorldviewSarv%C4%81stiv%C4%81da/dp/1791731945/ref=sr_1_1 crid=3KFHUS066HJWB&keywords=the+buddhist+cosmos&qid=1651878181&s=books&sprefix=the+buddhist+cosmos%2Cstripbooks-intl-ship%2C111&sr=1-1

Thanks to Paññobhāsa for making all three thumbnails.

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