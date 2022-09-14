Create New Account
ENERGY CRISIS: EU CHIEF WANTS TO STEAL EXCESS PROFITS FROM PRODUCERS
THE LIGHT BULB INITIATIVE
Published 2 months ago

Leadership’s ineptitude and/or deliberate disregard for the actual concerns of the populace they were elected to represent is further compounded by their inability to take responsibility for their policies. And this is made worse by their default solution to penalize those who were not responsible in the first place, subsequently ensuring that even more devastation will present itself in the future. To which they will simply pass the buck once again until there are no more bucks left and their lies cease to effetely bewilder their constituents. Historically, when this point is reached, revolution sweeps the country bringing these oligarchs to heel. This is the fate of all tyrants. 


https://abcnews.go.com/International/wireStory/eu-chief-proposes-reform-electricity-market-89869118?utm_source=ground.news&utm_medium=referral


ON PODCAST: https://anchor.fm/lightbulbinitiative/episodes/ENERGY-CRISIS-EU-CHIEF-WANTS-TO-STEAL-EXCESS-PROFITS-FROM-PRODUCERS-e1nr3vt

energyprofitsstealing

