Hemp Juvenate Green Smoothie Recipe
Food Ranger Alice
Published Yesterday

Hemp Juvenate Green Smoothie Recipe

Ingredients:
1 frozen banana
1/2 avocado
3 cups milk of your choice
1 cup water
Raw Cacao Nibs for toppings

Combine all items and blend until smooth. Serve in a glass and sprinkle cacao nibs on top.

Visit my blog at https://myfoodranger.blogspot.com


foodingredientsrecipesuperfoodhealth foodcooking

