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BREAKING: CHINESE CONCENTRATION CAMP FOOTAGE LEAKED ONLINE
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156 views • September 24, 2019
From JSF:
I had wanted to post about a drone someone got into a Chinese concentration camp - some of the videos (all in the MSM are not complete) but in the original footage the trains, what the transport cars looked like, all of it is there and the guards were totally clueless that they were being watched by a drone.
I am going to just link the clearest Youtube video of this because I can't get the captures loaded with the new stinger in town. This makes it very clear and totally outside of anything imaginary, China is NOT a decent country, and commies are being textbook commies.
Here is the clearest video of this out there it was not a Rusty Shackleford quality drone, it looks like someone got a "fully featured" hunk-o-junk in there that did the job quite well.
I am sure the Communist Chinese government is thrilled about this one, whoever shot it had better stay hidden.
If China is doing this to Muslims, Iran had damn well better watch it's steps in dealing with China. This is spooky stuff, just like what Americans are afraid will happen here. It might already be happening here with so many homeless vanishing on occasion.
I had wanted to post about a drone someone got into a Chinese concentration camp - some of the videos (all in the MSM are not complete) but in the original footage the trains, what the transport cars looked like, all of it is there and the guards were totally clueless that they were being watched by a drone.
I am going to just link the clearest Youtube video of this because I can't get the captures loaded with the new stinger in town. This makes it very clear and totally outside of anything imaginary, China is NOT a decent country, and commies are being textbook commies.
Here is the clearest video of this out there it was not a Rusty Shackleford quality drone, it looks like someone got a "fully featured" hunk-o-junk in there that did the job quite well.
I am sure the Communist Chinese government is thrilled about this one, whoever shot it had better stay hidden.
If China is doing this to Muslims, Iran had damn well better watch it's steps in dealing with China. This is spooky stuff, just like what Americans are afraid will happen here. It might already be happening here with so many homeless vanishing on occasion.
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