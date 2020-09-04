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The Truth About Ayn Rand: Criticisms Part 3
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40 views • September 04, 2020
14:30 - Elitist?
23:13 - Ability = Virtue
25:04 - Wealth = Virtue
26:39 - Is Ayn Rand right wing?
29:18 - "Ayn Rand Is Not a Serious Philosopher"
34:03 - Ayn Rand Took Social Security
38:11 - "She wrote about rough sex!"
41:04 - Darwinism/Selfish/Dog Eat Dog!
46:24 - Israel/Palestine
48:34 - Native Americans
54:34 - Drug Usage: Smoking and Amphetamines
1:02:05 - Affair
What is the truth behind Ayn Rand, writer of such blockbuster novels as 'The Fountainhead,' 'Atlas Shrugged,' 'Anthem' and 'We The Living'?
Rand - and her philosophy Objectivism - have been enormously influential to public figures as diverse as Paul Ryan, Ron Paul, Rand Paul, Rush drummer Neil Peart, Star Trek creator Gene Roddenberry, Hunter S. Thompson, Murray Rothbard, John Stossel, Penn Jillette and many others.
Some of her adherents - such as former Federal Reserve Chairman Allan Greenspan - have been criticized for enacting Rand's 'Virtue of Selfishness.'
Was she an advocate of egoism and 'me-first' selfishness? Why did Rand hate altruism - not to mention Immanual Kant? What was her ideal society? Is her vision achievable? Should we even try?
Stefan Molyneux, host of Freedomain Radio, details criticisms of both Rand and Objectivism.
The Truth About Ayn Rand: Origins [1 of 4]
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t-2c7Keic_A
The Truth About Ayn Rand: Objectivism [2 of 4]
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-3dY2K97uuI
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.fdrurl.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
23:13 - Ability = Virtue
25:04 - Wealth = Virtue
26:39 - Is Ayn Rand right wing?
29:18 - "Ayn Rand Is Not a Serious Philosopher"
34:03 - Ayn Rand Took Social Security
38:11 - "She wrote about rough sex!"
41:04 - Darwinism/Selfish/Dog Eat Dog!
46:24 - Israel/Palestine
48:34 - Native Americans
54:34 - Drug Usage: Smoking and Amphetamines
1:02:05 - Affair
What is the truth behind Ayn Rand, writer of such blockbuster novels as 'The Fountainhead,' 'Atlas Shrugged,' 'Anthem' and 'We The Living'?
Rand - and her philosophy Objectivism - have been enormously influential to public figures as diverse as Paul Ryan, Ron Paul, Rand Paul, Rush drummer Neil Peart, Star Trek creator Gene Roddenberry, Hunter S. Thompson, Murray Rothbard, John Stossel, Penn Jillette and many others.
Some of her adherents - such as former Federal Reserve Chairman Allan Greenspan - have been criticized for enacting Rand's 'Virtue of Selfishness.'
Was she an advocate of egoism and 'me-first' selfishness? Why did Rand hate altruism - not to mention Immanual Kant? What was her ideal society? Is her vision achievable? Should we even try?
Stefan Molyneux, host of Freedomain Radio, details criticisms of both Rand and Objectivism.
The Truth About Ayn Rand: Origins [1 of 4]
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t-2c7Keic_A
The Truth About Ayn Rand: Objectivism [2 of 4]
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-3dY2K97uuI
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.fdrurl.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
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